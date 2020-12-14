Two metro Atlanta charities — Feeding the Homeless Project Inc. and the Orange Duffel Bag Initiative — were the winners in JE Dunn Construction’s 10th annual Hammer Down 5K.
East Region president Dan Kaufman applauded the commitment and work of the two nonprofits and, in post-event check presentations, contributed $40,000 to each organization on behalf of JE Dunn.
The Oct. 17 event started and finished at JE Dunn’s offices, located in the Cumberland area. Runners and walkers participating in the event took on the USATF-Certified and Peachtree Road Race Qualifier course in chilly but clear weather.
JE Dunn employee Reggie Pope II, a regional risk manager, is an ODBI board member, currently serving as vice chair of the ODBI board. Kaufman serves on the board of Feeding the Homeless Project.
Over the history of the Hammer Down, JE Dunn has raised more than $585,000 in support of Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations.
For more information, visit www.fthp.org, www.theodbi.org or www.jedunn.com.
