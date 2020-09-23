The Internal Revenue Service is mailing 348,631 letters to people in Georgia to encouraging them to see if they’re eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment this year.
The letters are going to about nine million people nationwide who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The letter urges recipients to register at IRS.gov using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool before the Oct. 15 deadline to register in order to receive a payment by the end of the year.
The letter, officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is available on IRS.gov.
The IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security number and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.
Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child. For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov. People who are eligible can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.
Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.
