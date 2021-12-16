Judges and staff of Cobb Superior Court congratulate J.L., the newest graduate of Cobb’s Intermediate Drug Treatment Court.
Judge Kimberly A. Childs presides over the court, also referred to as IDTC, in Cobb. The program typically lasts about 12 months and is designed for lower-risk, lower-need alcohol and chemically dependent defendants.
J.L., 35, graduated Dec. 15 in an event attended by IDTC staff and providers, other participants, and his family. He entered the program in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Judge Childs lauded J.L.’s reputation as a “model participant” who arrives early and organized to court and treatment sessions, and who paid his fees and restitution promptly.
“This program was exactly what I needed to get not only my personal life, but my professional life back on the right track,” J.L. said. “This program has made me recognize my true character defects and has taught me coping skills to deal with them.”
supporting him.
Through various Court and treatment-oriented programs, IDTC participants address the immediate symptoms of addiction and focus on a path to lifelong sobriety. The Intermediate Drug Treatment Court was established in 2017 amid recognition that some people with addictions who were charged with non-violent offenses have different needs than participants in the existing Drug Treatment Court program.
A team that includes prosecution and defense attorneys, treatment counselors, probation officers, administrators and the presiding judge reviews each application for IDTC and monitors admitted participants throughout. Punishment for violations can range from a night in jail to expulsion from the program.
Various county and state offices collaborate in operating individual Accountability Courts. Additional support is provided by nonprofit groups including the Davis Direction Foundation, Restoring Lives Alliance and WorkSource Cobb.
