With hurricane season beginning next week, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King expressed the importance of a flood insurance policy for business owners, home owners and even renters.
“Even if you think flooding is unlikely in your area or you have never experienced a significant flood, whether or not to purchase a flood insurance policy should be a yearly discussion for all Georgia families. If it rains at your house, it can flood at your house,” said Commissioner King.
Georgians can purchase up to $250,000 in federally backed flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program for their home and up to $500,000 for their business.
If one's community participates in the NFIP, a flood insurance policy can be purchased from any state-licensed property and casualty insurance company or agent. An agent can confirm whether or not flood insurance is available and what pricing options are available.
It is important to keep in mind that a flood insurance policy will not go into effect until 30 days after purchase.
For more information, visit www.FloodSmart.gov or call the NFIP at 1‐888‐379‐9531.
