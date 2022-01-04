Cobb County's Community Development Agency will host a series of community meetings and surveys to facilitate a five-year update to Cobb County's 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The plan is a long-range, community designed growth strategy that guides the future of the county.

Community Development staff would like participants to complete a survey that analyzes the needs and opportunities important to residents, landowners, visitors or business owners. To participate in the survey, visit https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/21a6cfe0cdf8471688e1aa4c2737bbcc.

There will also be five opportunities for the community to provide their thoughts and ideas related to the plan. Those meetings will be:

  • Jan. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell Street in Smyrna
  • Jan. 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
  • Feb. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Cobb Community Center, 640 Lions Club Drive in Mableton
  • Feb. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs
  • Feb. 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m. will be a virtual meeting.
  • March 10, 6 to 8 p.m. will be an open house at Hudgins Hall inside the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.

For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/comp-plan.

