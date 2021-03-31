The Cobb Tax Commissioner's Office is reminding residents that the deadline to file a homestead exemption for 2021 is Thursday.
The application must be submitted to the Tax Commissioner's Office, dropbox or U.S. postmarked by Thursday to receive the exemption for this tax year. Residents may apply for homestead exemptions if they own, reside and claim the property as their primary residence on Jan. 1. All applicants' names must appear on the deed to the property.
Homestead exemptions are granted based on the qualifications of the applicant. Residents must apply for each exemption type for which they are eligible. Failure to properly and timely file the application constitutes a waiver of the exemption for that year. Once granted, the homestead exemption is automatically renewed each year as long as one continually occupies the home under the same ownership. The only time one must reapply for an exemption is if there is a change in ownership, residence or one wishes to qualify for a higher exemption.
For more information, visit CobbTax.org.
The Tax Commissioner's Office also shared the first edition of its CobbTax News, where resident will find information about saving time and money on both property and motor vehicle taxes. The spring issue also includes information on upcoming homestead and mobile home season deadlines. To read the newsletter, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/ea6649fd-6a4a-4b10-83d3-74fe9c6d5745/CobbTaxNews_Spring_2021.pdf.
