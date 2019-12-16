The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is joining state and local law enforcement in warning drivers to avoid the risk of going to jail during the holidays by making the right decision to not drink and drive.
Georgia is once again participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's annual Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign from noe through Jan. 1.
With more than 100 million travelers expected to hit the nation's roads during Christmas and New Year's, Georgia law enforcement will be continuing their year-round zero tolerance policy during the Christmas holiday season by taking all impaired drivers to jail.
"Consider this your warning because state troopers, sheriff's deputies and police officers are going to arrest all impaired drivers they find on the road," said GOHS director Allen Poole. "If alcohol is going to be part of your holiday plans, please include a plan for a sober ride with a designated driver, ride-share service or cab before the party starts."
NHTSA data shows that 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during December 2018. During the 2018 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods alone, there were more drunk driving-related fatalities than during any other holiday period that year.
Georgia's alcohol-impaired fatalities last year accounted for approximately 25% of all traffic fatalities statewide with 375.
GOHS focuses on impaired drivers during the holiday season, but they are also warning drivers who might never drive drunk that there are still things they can do to help get home safe.
"The holidays are a busy time with so many of us trying to get so much done in a short period of time, and we want to remind people to avoid rushing on the road by obeying the speed limit and complying with Georgia's hands-free law," Poole said. "And always remember the best defense against a drunk, distracted or speeding driver is a buckled seatbelt."
AAA's "Tow-To-Go" program is another option for those who fail to plan ahead for a sober ride home. The service will once again offer free tows and rides up to 10 miles from Dec. 20 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. Those interested can visit https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx or call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.
For more information, visit https://www.gahighwaysafety.org.
