The Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society announced that the c. 1845 William Root House in downtown Marietta will be transformed for a weekend into a holiday showhouse featuring rooms decorated by leading area designers and florists.
With the historic home and antique furnishings as the backdrop, each room will be styled for the holiday season. Designers will be given the challenge of creating spaces that embody the holiday spirit while honoring the simple historic interiors of the home.
Designers include K Mike Whittle Designs Inc., Eric Baker & Associates, Wild Blossoms, Henn's Bakery, Dianthus & Co. and Designs By Jenny.
Hours are Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 6 from noon to 6 p.m.
In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, staff will be limiting the number of guests permitted in the house at one time. Masks must be worn while inside the home. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased the day of the event or online at roothousemuseum.com/showhouse. All ticket sales benefit Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.
