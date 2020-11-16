Acworth's new Doyal Hill Park is now under construction.
Located adjacent to the Rosenwald School and the Acworth Community Center, this park will serve as an outdoor interpretive history area featuring public art honoring Acworth's African American History.
To help raise funds for this installation, prints of the historic Rosenwald School Community Center by artist Ron Huffman are now available for purchase. Only 100 editions of this print will be produced. Prints are 11" x 14" or 16" x 20" matted. Each print comes matted white with a black interior with a backing board. These numbered pieces are hand signed by the artist.
Prints are priced at $100 and available for purchase at www.acworthparksandrecreation.org or at the Acworth Community Center.
