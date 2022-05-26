During an emergency, a child may have to dial for help.

It remains an unfortunate but necessary skill that all children need to help save lives. Cobb Police encourages parents to:

  • Teach their child their last name, parents' names, home address and phone number.
  • Teach their child when to call 911 and discuss what types of situations this may involve, such as a fire, medical emergency, car accident or reporting a stranger.
  • Teach their child not to be afraid to call 911, even if they are not sure the situation constitutes an emergency.
  • Teach them to always call from a safe location. If the house is on fire, get out and call from a nearby phone, whether from a cell phone or a neighbor’s home.
  • Make sure they stay on the line with the dispatcher until the dispatcher says it is ok to hang up or disconnect.
