The annual Household Hazardous Waste free collection event on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
Items accepted include mercury, aerosols, batteries, flammables, photo chemicals, lawn care products, light bulbs, paint products, swimming pool chemicals, pesticides, cleaners, antifreeze and used motor oil. Items not accepted include ammunition, pharmaceuticals, agricultural waste, radioactive materials, bio-hazardous waste and biomedical waste.
Participants should remain in their vehicle during the collection process. Staff will access the vehicle/trunk to retrieve the items. Participants should be prepared to leave containers, boxes or bags. No commercial vehicles or waste from businesses. A limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle.
A recommended arrival time will be assigned during online registration. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2ZXaypo.
For more information, visit keepcobbbeautiful.org.
