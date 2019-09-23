The Marietta Civitan Club will have a discovery wine and cheese reception on Oct. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Marietta Wine Market, 18 Powder Springs Street SW in Marietta.
Participants can learn about the Civitan Club, how to join in giving back to the community and supporting worthwhile projects and charities. The club is looking for leaders in the community and those who want to participate in helping others in need.
RSVP to jody@lawjamesq.com.
