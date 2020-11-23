The Cobb County Community Development Block Grant Program Office will be hosting two virtual Grant Informational Workshops on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The workshops will provide an overview of various grant programs offered by the county and provide a overview of grant requirements for awarded nonprofit agencies. Participants can join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at gotomeet.me/CobbCountyCDBGProgramOffice/2020-grant-informational-workshops. Participants can also dial in using their phone, by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 377-669-181.
The workshop topics will include Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grant, Community Services Block Grant, Emergency Food and Shelter Program and the Justice Assistance Grant. Nonprofits and other public agencies seeking information regarding the county's federal grant funding programs are encouraged to attend. These workshops are intended for organizations not currently funded.
