Cobb Community Development Block Grant office staff is accepting applications for several grant programs.
Staff is also hosting virtual workshops on Thursday to share information about the grants and help participants with the application process.
- Phase CARES Emergency Food and Shelter Program grant applications are being accepted through May 22. A virtual application workshop will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Interested nonprofit organizations should have at least two years of experience directly related to the proposed project. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2WnkMy0.
- Program Year 2020 Justice Assistance Grant applications are being accepted through May 29. A virtual grant application workshop will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3bu6ujD.
- Program Year 2020 Phase 37 Emergency Food and Shelter Program grant applications are being accepted through May 29. A virtual grant application workshop will be held Thursday 11 a.m. Interested nonprofit organizations should have at least two years of experience directly related to the proposed project. For more information, view visit https://bit.ly/2SXonAC.
Applications for all of these grants can be downloaded at cobbcounty.org/cdbg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.