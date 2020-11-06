The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety on Friday honored 26 different Georgia law enforcement agencies for their year-round work to save lives and reduce traffic crashes on Georgia roads during the 21st annual Governor’s Challenge Awards held at the Macon Centreplex.
An annual recognition program for statewide law enforcement agencies of all sizes, the program featured awards in eight different categories based on department size, as well as several other specialty categories. The Cobb County Police Department won first place in Category 8.
For more information, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org or call 404-656-6996.
