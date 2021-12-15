Cobb County Police Department announced it has received a $111,451.68 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
These funds will support the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic program for 2022.
HEAT grants fund specialized traffic enforcement activities in counties throughout the state. The program was designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
“The Cobb County Police Department continues in our mission to keep the motoring public safe as they travel the roadways in Cobb County. We are thankful and appreciative of the continued support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety as we continually work to keep our roadways as safe as possible,” Chief Tim Cox stated following notification of the grant from GOHS.
The grant will help finance a specialized task force to combat impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving in Cobb County to improve highway safety. As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI and Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, Cobb County Police Department will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, concentrated patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
