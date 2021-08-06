The Smyrna Goodwill Career Center, 3205 South Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna, will have a hiring event on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Employers will be on-site accepting resumes, applications and interviewing for positions in the Cobb County School District - Transportation, Goodwill, United Cerebral Palsy, Waffle House and others.

Attendees should dress in professional appropriate attire and come prepared with copies of their resume.

For more information, contact Monique Washington at 678-766-8177 or mwashington@ging.org.

