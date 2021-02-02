HealthMPowers, Boys and Girls Clubs of Georgia, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia and Wolf Wellness Lab at the University of West Georgia announced the 120 implementation sites selected for the new Girls Empowering Movement Program.
Cobb County sites in the program include Griffin Middle School, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta - Anderson Club, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta - Grant Club and the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta - IRM.
With $4.1 million grant support from The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, GEM is a five-year, $5.8 million statewide initiative aimed at improving middle school girls’ physical activity and fitness levels. The program directly addresses the challenge of providing girls with access and opportunities for regular physical activity while empowering them to become change-agents in their schools and communities.
The collaborative effort was driven in response to Georgia FitnessGram data showing an alarming trend around aerobic capacity in girls, a key metric used to determine heart health. Only 51% of girls have healthy aerobic capacity in 5th grade and by 12th grade, the number drops to 31%.
GEM will provide leadership training to approximately 7,000 girls at the selected sites, which span 52 Georgia counties. Girls will gain skills in leadership, fitness, advocacy and social emotional learning - and lead the creation of physical activity programming specific to each site based on their own preferences, motivators and goals. As GEM Ambassadors, girls will develop new physical activity programs and leadership opportunities for their peers – reaching a total of approximately 18,000 girls across the state.
For more information, visit HealthMPowers.org/GEM.
(0) comments
