Cobb residents have a new direct line of communication for reporting non-emergency, quality of life concerns to Cobb DOT and Parks staff.
On Jan. 26, the county will upgrade to a new mobile app and web tool called SeeClickFix. This new reporting tool will replace the YourGov application and the “Submit a Parks Service Request” form currently used by citizens.
SeeClickFix makes it easy for residents to provide the essential information that crews need to respond to concerns using the smart phone application or online tools. Once submitted, citizen concerns are instantly routed to the appropriate staff and the user receives an email acknowledging the service request and a follow-up email once the work is complete or the issue has been resolved.
Users can check the status of their report at any time and other users can view, comment on and vote to fix items submitted by their neighbors. Users can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the reports in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report
A list of the concerns that may be reported using the application and online tools include - basketball goal damage, curb and gutter damage, debris on shoulder, drainage - house flooding and roadway flooding, grass cutting, litter and graffiti, pavement marking issue, pedestrian bulb out, pothole, roadside trimming and ice, shoulder rut/drop off, sidewalk damage, sign issue, signal bulb out and malfunction, signals - trim trees/bushes, sink hole in roadway, stop sign down, tree blocking roadway, tree inspection needed, tree or bush blocking sight, yield sign down and park general maintenance - lights, playground, safety, trail, tree, vandalism and graffiti.
SeeClickFIx is free to download on the App Store or Google Play. Residents can also access the online tool via https://www.cobbcounty.org/transportation or https://seeclickfix.com/.
