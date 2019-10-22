Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Cobb 101 Citizens Government Academy.
The submission deadline is Dec. 2. This 10-week course is designed to provide an in-depth look at the many functions of county government.
Through a combination of presentations and hands-on projects, participants will learn about vital community services including emergency services, law enforcement, planning, zoning, finance, court systems, public works, special projects and parks and recreation. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with their local officials and county staff who provide these services. Weekly instructors will vary depending upon the county service or department being covered.
The 2020 class will be limited to 30 participants, who must be 18 years old and Cobb residents or business owners. Those who are running for office are ineligible to participate.
The academy will be held at various government buildings. Participants are allowed to miss only one class during the 10-week course.
To complete the application online, visit https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/cobb_101. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/cobb101.
