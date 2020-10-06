The Georgia Water Coalition released its Clean 13 report for 2020 on Oct. 6.
The report highlights individuals, businesses, industries, non-profit organizations and governmental agencies whose efforts have led to cleaner rivers, stronger communities and a more sustainable future for Georgians.
Among the work highlighted in the report included Parsley's Catering in Marietta, a 40-year-old family-owned business, that has adopted green initiatives and encourages others in the food service sector to follow their lead. One of the few Atlanta area food providers certified by the Green Restaurant Association, Parsley’s has embraced solar power and water-saving plumbing, converted to compostable and biodegradable plates and utensils and connected with local organic farms to provide its meats and produce.
For more information, visit https://www.gawater.org/clean-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.