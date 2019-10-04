The Georgia Regional Transportation Authority announced that it is adding the state-of-the-art MCI D45 CRT LE coach to its fleet of coaches.
The CRT LE coach is another way that Xpress is modernizing its coach fleet with the latest technology and customer-facing amenities on its routes. The model offers a 54-passenger seating configuration, with seating for 52 when two passengers are using a mobility device.
The CRT LE is considered a landmark vehicle on several fronts.
First, the model utilizes modern design along with amenities that provides maximum comfort for the customer. The rear window of the coach allows light throughout the aisles, which gives it an open and spacious feel. Other features include standard LED indirect ceiling lighting, handles on the backs of seats that enhance safety and mobility, a parcel rack space and three-point seatbelts.
Another feature is the ADA commuter accessibility area. CRT LE is designed with a curb-level ramp and second door that opens directly into a same-level patent pending low floor entry vestibule with passenger seating. The CRT LE low-level entry vestibule includes seating for five passengers, allowing for up to two secured mobility devices and an attendant.
The forward-door entry also opens to an ergonomically designed spiral entryway that's well-lit and features supportive grab rails. This technology is expected to cut the dwell time of traditional lifts.
Xpress customers started seeing the new CRT LE coach out on different routes on Oct. 1.
For more information, visit https://www.xpressga.com.
