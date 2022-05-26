Beginning June 1, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and many others, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Quota levels, such as the number of hunters that can participate and the harvest limit, are based upon the principles of wildlife management and public desires for a quality hunt. These hunts provide a challenging and rewarding experience to hunters of all levels. Selected hunters must be properly licensed to participate in a quota hunt.
To apply for a Quota Hunt, visit gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, select “Quota Hunts” and follow the steps to complete an application. Participants can also visit the Georgia Wildlife Blog at https://georgiawildlife.blog/ for step-by-step instructions on applying as an Individual, a Group or joining a Party. Participants should remember to make sure their email is current and correct to receive quota updates, confirmations or any further notices about quota hunts. If one is still unsure how to apply or want to check to see if they applied correctly, call 1-800-366-2661.
Application deadlines vary depending on hunt type. The first deadlines are July 15 for Alligator, Aug. 15 for Dove including Adult/Child hunts and Sept. 1 for most types of Deer Hunts including Youth hunts.
