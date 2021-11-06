Georgia has completed the first phase of planning for its implementation of 9-8-8, the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
9-8-8 is expected to increase awareness and access to support for individuals in a mental health crisis. The easy-to-remember, three-digit dialing code is slated to “go live” on July 16, 2022.
Establishing 9-8-8 as the “9-1-1” for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services will make it easier for Georgians in crisis to access the help they need and decrease the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health. It is expected to increase demand on the crisis system twofold.
The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, as Georgia’s behavioral health authority, is responsible for responding to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline calls and coordinating services and support for Georgians who seek help through the line. Once implemented, 9-8-8 calls from Georgia will be routed through the Georgia Crisis and Access Line, which was established in 2006 to provide around-the-clock support to individuals in crisis.
DBHDD submitted its initial plans to federal partners, which were informed by a broad range of stakeholders who are involved in responding to mental health crises: emergency responders, healthcare providers, and advocates, individuals with experience with mental health disorders, and entities serving special populations.
The planning coalition, which was assembled in April, will continue to inform Georgia’s planning process and ensure there is statewide coverage for 9-8-8 response.
If one needs help related to mental health, substance use or intellectual and developmental disabilities, call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.
