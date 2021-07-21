Georgia Power’s Corporate Relations and Energy Assistance teams are hosting a free, public webinar on funding resources for rental and utility assistance on July 28th from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The webinar will feature a panel of experts from Georgia Power, the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority, the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to discuss COVID-19 economic relief funds that are still available to organizations and clients across the state. The panel will also cover specific funds available such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Community Services Block Grant, and the Emergency Rental Assistance/Georgia Rental Assistance Program.
For more information and to register, visit https://events.southerncompany.com/Energy_Assistance_and_Corporate_Relations.
