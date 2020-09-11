Voices for Georgia’s Children and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities have partnered to raise awareness about youth mental health.
Voices and DBHDD are launching the Free Your Feels mental health awareness campaign to encourage Georgia’s young people to explore their real feelings and share them fearlessly.
The year-long Free Your Feels campaign equips children, teens, parents, caregivers and educators to Speak, Listen and Connect. It empowers youth to speak out and express their real feelings. Encourages adults and peers to check-in with each other and listen judgement free and connects everyone to resources for further guidance or help.
For more information, visit www.freeyourfeels.org.
