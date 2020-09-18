While National Child Passenger Safety Week will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is encouraging parents and caregivers across Georgia to take the opportunity to make sure their precious cargo is riding in a properly installed car seat or booster seat.
CPS Week is dedicated to teaching parents and caregivers about the importance of correctly choosing, installing and using car seats, booster seats and seat belts. This year in Georgia, the highlight of the week will be virtual car seat checks held on Sept. 26 for National Seat Check Saturday.
Parents are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/2FQPDgq to sign up for a virtual appointment, which will include instruction on how to install and use car seats correctly. Technicians will also help determine if a child is in the right seat for their age and size, and explain the importance of registering car seats with their manufacturers in order to be notified if there is a recall.
During CPS Week, GOHS will also be posting a series of short educational videos on its social media channels to help parents/caregivers navigate the in's and out's of car seats and child passenger safety. Viewers can look for those videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
If caregivers aren't able to do a virtual seat check on Sept. 26, they can visit http://www.gahighwaysafety.org/fitting-locations for a county-by-county list of fitting stations across Georgia. Those locations can be contacted to see if they are doing virtual seat checks or if in-person checks are being performed with social distancing measures.
