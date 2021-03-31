On March 30, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division learned of a widespread system outage affecting the transmission of information to and from vehicle emissions inspection stations in Georgia.
As a result of this outage, most vehicle emissions inspection stations are not able to conduct emissions inspections.
In response to this incident, EPD has temporarily waived the emissions inspection requirement for any vehicle that is registered or for which a registration is renewed on or after March 30, 2021 until further notice. This waiver applies only to the emissions inspection component of vehicle registration.
EPD will terminate this waiver as soon as the system has been restored.
