The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will host public hearings to receive public comments on a draft air quality permit for Sterigenics U.S. LLC, located at 2971 Olympic Industrial Drive, Suite 116, in Cobb County.
The hearings will be conducted virtually using Zoom.
The Feb. 9 hearing will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at https://gaepd.zoom.us/j/92619638755. Participants can also join by phone at 470-381-2552 with meeting ID - 926 1963 8755 or use toll-free numbers 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247.
The Feb. 10 hearing will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. at https://gaepd.zoom.us/j/91478062614. Participants can also join by phone at 470-381-2552 with meeting ID - 914 7806 2614 or use the toll-free numbers above.
Attendees will have an opportunity to make verbal statements and comments on the draft permit. EPD is also accepting written comments submitted to epd.comments@dhr.ga.gov with the subject heading "Sterigenics Air Quality Permit" until Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
