The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement officers are warning drivers to put down their phones before a statewide distracted driving crackdown begins on Monday.
State and local law enforcement officers in Georgia will join a week-long nationwide enforcement effort led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has designated October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Distracted Driving Awareness Month is normally observed in April, but this year has been moved to October due to the COVID-19 national health emergency.
Distracted driving is any activity that takes a person’s attention away from driving, such as talking to passengers, eating, adjusting the radio and grooming. However, the use of cellphones behind the wheel is one of the biggest distractions for drivers since it diverts attention from the road for longer periods of time, which increases the chances of being in a crash.
According to NHTSA, there were 2,841 people killed and approximately 400,000 injured in distracted driving crashes in the U.S. in 2018. Five percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes in the U.S. in 2018 were reported as distracted at the time of the crash and 8% of drivers 15-19 years of age who were involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crash.
The overall number of traffic deaths in Georgia has decreased since the state implemented a hands-free law in 2018. According to NHTSA, the 1,504 traffic deaths in 2018 were a 2% decrease from the 1,540 people who were killed in traffic crashes in 2016. However, the number of people killed in traffic crashes in 2018 represented a 32% increase over a five-year period.
For more information, visit headsupgeorgia.com.
