To ease the stress of the holiday season the Georgia Department of Transportation announced the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations.
The suspensions will be from Dec. 23 at 5 a.m. to Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. for the Christmas holiday. Restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. to Jan. 2 at 5 a.m. The statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the winter holidays.
While lane closures will be suspended, the department encourages travelers to exercise caution as work zone crews may still be in close proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Should inclement weather occur during the season, Georgia DOT is ready to treat the roads with brine, gravel and salt.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.
