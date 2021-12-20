To ease the stresses of the holiday season the Georgia Department of Transportation announced the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations from Dec. 23 at 5 a.m. to Dec. 27 at 5 a.m. for the Christmas holiday.
The same restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. to Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. These statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the holidays.
While construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could also become necessary at any time on any route.
Traffic volume data was derived from the corresponding holiday weeks in 2019 and 2020 as well as a 10-week period between September and November 2021.
Anticipated traffic volumes for Christmas 2021 on interstates is mostly light traffic from Dec. 22-28 and a slight increase of traffic on Dec. 23 due to holiday travel and early work departure.
Surface streets will have heavy traffic on Dec. 22-23 with an expected 15-25% decrease in speeds and lower usage than normal from Dec. 24-27.
Slight increase in travel on Tuesday, December 28 with a return to normal traffic volume.
The Northwest Corridor and South Metro Corridor both will follow normal weekday schedules Dec. 20-23. Northwest Corridor Express Lanes and South Metro Corridor Express Lanes will both be adjusted to remain southbound all day from Dec. 24-26 to accommodate holiday travel.
Anticipated traffic volumes for New Year's 2022 on interstates is light to moderate traffic from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4 with a boost in congestion on Dec. 30 and light traffic on Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 with an increase in congestion Jan. 3-4 as motorists return to typical commutes.
Surface streets will have normal to better-than-normal traffic on Dec. 29 to Jan. 3 with lighter traffic on Jan. 1 and a heavier travel day on Jan. 2 that leads into normal traffic times Jan. 3-4.
The Northwest Corridor and South Metro Corridor both will follow normal weekday schedules Dec. 27-31.
The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will be adjusted to remain southbound all day from Jan. 1-2 to accommodate holiday travel.
The South Metro Corridor Express Lanes will be adjusted to remain northbound all day from Jan. 1-2 to accommodate holiday travel.
For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org.
