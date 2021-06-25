In an effort to ease travel through and within the state during the Fourth of July weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related closures on interstate highways starting July 2.
Georgia DOT will also limit lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. The holiday schedule will be in place from July 2 at noon through July 6 at 10 p.m.
While lane closures will be suspended, Georgia DOT encourages motorists to exercise caution as crews may still be working in close proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term closures to remain in place. Incident management or emergency, maintenance-related closures could also become necessary at any time on any route.
For more information, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.