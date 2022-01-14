The Georgia Department of Transportation has shared three things Georgia residents should know before this weekend's winter storm hits the northern half of the state.
What's happening? A winter storm system is moving into north Georgia and is anticipated to begin Saturday evening and last through late Sunday night. Effects could range from rain, freezing rain or snow, but based on forecasts from the National Weather Service the department is anticipating a substantial icing event east of I-75 and north of I-20.
What should residents do? Residents should begin preparing now to stay home if they can. Be sure to have essential groceries on hand and gas in one's vehicle, but plan to avoid all non-essential travel in affected areas during the storm.
What is GDOT doing? Georgia DOT is constantly evolving how they respond to winter weather events and the treatment plans they utilize. Each storm is unique and the treatment and response has to be specifically tailored to that weather system. The department has been monitoring this weather system and coordinating with partners at the National Weather Service and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to determine how they will use their plan to address this system. The plan includes brine routes run all day Friday, and plow teams activating Saturday through the end of the storm.
