Whether heading out on vacation or planning to stay around home for the Fourth of July, the Georgia Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive alert and use caution while on their way to celebrations throughout the weekend.
Safety is always a primary concern. Georgia DOT is committed to reducing fatalities on Georgia’s Roadways, but the department cannot do it alone. Through its Drive Alert Arrive Alive campaign, GDOT has called attention to an alarming surge in fatalities on Georgia’s roads. Many of these deaths are preventable, and 70% of 2019's fatalities were attributed to driver behavior. DAAA implores motorists to focus on driving, to not drive distracted and to wear a seatbelt to reduce the chance of serious injury or death if there is a crash.
For more information, visit www.dot.ga.gov/DAAA.
With roadway fatalities on the rise in Georgia in 2021, Georgia DOT offers the following tips to keep drivers safe this weekend.
- Stay Alert and Minimize Distractions. Pay full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. Remember, Georgia is a hands-free state for mobile devices while driving.
- Remain in the vehicle. In the event of a crash or breakdown, GDOT advises motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless their life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked.
- Expect the Unexpected. Traffic conditions may change quickly.
- Slow Down. Don’t Tailgate. Speed is a factor in many crashes. Keep a safe distance between the cars ahead.
- Wear A Seatbelt. It is the best defense in a crash. Make sure passengers are buckled up, even in the back seat of the vehicle.
As a reminder, to ease traffic congestion Georgia DOT is suspending construction-related lane closures on interstate and secondary routes from July 2 through July 7. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and call 511 or visit 511ga.org where they can access statewide, route-specific information on crashes, road work, traffic and weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.