The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosted a graduation ceremony for 37 newly trained cadets on July 10 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
These cadets are now Juvenile Correctional Officers and will join the ranks of other JCOs at 25 state-run facilities throughout Georgia. Among them was Roger Gordon who will work at the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.
For more information about career opportunities, contact DJJ's Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email careers@djjcareers.org.
