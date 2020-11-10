The Georgia Department of Driver Services reminds Georgia veterans and active military personnel of special licensing and testing services dedicated to them year-round.
DDS supports veterans and active military in several ways that include:
- Free licenses and IDs for veterans upon presentation of eligibility from the Georgia Department of Veteran Services.
- A flag emblem on driver’s licenses and ID cards for veterans, standard fees apply.
- Free licenses and IDs for active National Guardsmen upon presentation of eligibility from their command.
- Honorary Licenses/IDs for the spouse of a deceased veteran or the spouse of a disabled veteran who does not drive.
- Even Exchange Program allows qualified military drivers to be exempt from the knowledge test for obtaining a CDL.
- Military Skills Test Waiver Program allows drivers with two years' experience safely operating heavy military vehicles to obtain a CDL without taking the driving test.
- Special testing exemptions for troops and their dependents who have an approved military motorcycle safety program.
- Accepts certificates for military supervised Risk-Reduction Programs.
- Courtesy renewals by mail for active troops and their dependents stationed out of state.
- Fort Benning, home to the first DDS Customer Service Center located on a military installation, provides convenient licensing services to the approximately 120,000 military, reservists, retirees and civilian personnel who support the base daily.
DDS also reminds all customers that during this emergency period Online Services and the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, are the safest and most efficient ways to handle licensing needs.
