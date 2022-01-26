Three metro Atlanta organizations are starting the year off with high accolades.
Georgia Commute Options is awarding the City of Powder Springs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Hewlett Packard Enterprise the 2022 Changemaker Award, a regional recognition that honors employers from around the region who demonstrate excellence in developing commuting programs that help enhance mobility and improve air quality.
GCO offers employers consulting services and free resources that help organizations implement commuter programs for their employees to have better, cleaner options for commuting to work, such as carpools, vanpools, transit, flexwork and bicycling.
From the onset of the pandemic, the City of Powder Springs kept its 70 employees safe and accessible to more than 15,000 citizens and 650 businesses by working closely with GCO to build a telework framework based on direct input from their employees.
“This experience during the pandemic has shown us that our telework program in the future can expand to more employees than I would have ever anticipated,” says City Manager Pam Conner. “This required us to build a good policy. And with help from Georgia Commute Options, we were able to create one that addresses not just where and when our people are working, but also their needs for equipment and safety.”
Georgia Commute Options works with more than 450 employers and property managers across the metro region to implement thoughtful and sustainable commuter programs that help move the needle on improving the region’s mobility and air quality.
