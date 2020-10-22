Beginning Nov. 16, all licensed Georgia child care providers may apply for a second round of Short Term Assistance Benefit for Licensed Entities payments from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Funding for these payments comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress earlier this year. In the first round of STABLE payments, DECAL awarded more than $38.8 million in financial support to 3,789 licensed child care providers.
DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said the second round of STABLE payments will be paid to licensed child care providers who are open and serving families based on their attendance in October 2020. Providers will receive $240 for each child who attended child care in-person at least one day during the month.
DECAL estimates this round of STABLE payments could total $55 million for licensed child care providers across the state depending on the response.
Providers can apply for STABLE through Dec. 2 using DECAL’s KOALA portal for child care providers. Payments will begin after the application period closes.
For more information, visit www.decal.ga.gov.
