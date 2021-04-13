Georgia 811 recognizes that many people will be planting trees for Earth Day and Arbor Day projects.
They are reminding residents to remember to contact 811 at least three business days before digging to have underground utility lines marked for free.
Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, fines and inconvenient outages. Before any type of digging project, Georgia 811 advises the public to contact 811 by phone or online at Georgia811.com.
After receiving a call or online request, Georgia 811 notifies the appropriate member utility companies. Professional locators are sent to the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint. Once lines have been properly marked, the utility companies respond in the ticketing system and the digger can check that all utility companies in the area have marked their lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.