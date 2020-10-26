The five Cobb libraries serving as General Election Day 2020 polling sites will be closed Nov. 3.
The library-based polling sites are Mountain View, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, West Cobb and Vinings libraries. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. These libraries will reopen on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
Voters can check assigned precinct locations and view specific sample ballots at Georgia’s My Voter Page site at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, contact the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration office at 770-528-2581 or visit www.cobbelections.org or contact the Cobb County Public Library at www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
