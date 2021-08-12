The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced several lane closures in Cobb County for the weekend.
Contractors for GDOT will install lane closures on U.S. 278/SR 8/Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County this weekend from the Douglas County line to the Fulton County line. The work is approximately 8 miles and is a continuation of milling, inlay and resurfacing activities. Resurfacing improves the condition of the deteriorating roadway.
One right lane will be closed on SR 8 eastbound and westbound from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. Work crews will be patching the most damaged areas of the roadway in preparation for deep milling and resurfacing activities. The project is scheduled for completion in winter 2022.
There will be a second set of lane closures on SR 120/Roswell Road this weekend to continue reconstruction of the roadway’s intersections with Robinson Road and Indian Hills Parkway in Cobb County. When complete, this project will ease traffic congestion at these intersections with modified medians and extended turn lanes.
One left lane will be closed on SR 120/Roswell Road eastbound and westbound from Red Fox Trail to Robinson Road on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2021.
A third set of lane closures will be on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Spring Road from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the closure in advance.
The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
