Work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will have multiple lane closures in Cobb County this weekend.
Workers will install single lane closures on SR 92 on Saturday for activities related to the SR 92 widening and reconstruction project between US 41/SR 3/N Cobb Parkway and Glade Road. When complete, this project will enhance driver and pedestrian safety and traffic mobility through the corridor.
Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the single lane closures will be in place on SR 92 between US 41/SR 3/N Cobb Parkway to Glade Road on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flaggers and police presence will slow traffic and guide drivers through this closure.
This $63.6 million mobility ad safety project includes widening SR 92 into a four-lane divided roadway with a center raised median, 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side and a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side. Also included is the construction of a new bridge over SR 293/CSX railroad and a new bridge over Altoona Lake. This project is scheduled for completion in December 2022.
Workers will also install lane closures on I-75 northbound this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project in four locations on I-75 between Chastain Road and SR 5/Barrett Parkway.
Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound between West Paces Ferry and Mount Paran Road beginning Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.
These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they replace bridge joints and apply polymer overlay in bridges throughout the project area. This $500K project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2021.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
