The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the results and recommendations of the draft Statewide Transit Plan now through July 30.
The SWTRP is a result of a comprehensive review of Georgia's public transit needs that charts the future direction of transit programs, aiming to improve access and mobility for all Georgians.
The SWTRP plan is a result of extensive coordination over the course of 2019 and 2020 with transit providers, local governments, regional commissions, metropolitan planning organizations, the ATL Authority, other transit stakeholders and the public. The SWTRP incorporates all existing urban and rural transit plans, plus identifies statewide near-term and long-range recommendations.
Highlights include:
- Expanding public transit service to Georgia's 37 counties without service today, with an emphasis on regional coordination and cross-jurisdictional service.
- Expanding the capacity of existing rural systems to ensure all rural needs are met.
- Meeting workforce needs through extended service hours and more commuter routes.
- Improving safety, system reliability and performance by leveraging technology.
- Enhancing coordination among transit providers, employers, healthcare and education providers.
For more information about the plan and provide input, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Transit/TransitPlan.
