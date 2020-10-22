Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will have traffic pacing and overnight lane closures this weekend in Cobb County.
Weather permitting, traffic will be paced to slow travel speeds on I-75 northbound and southbound at SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway interchange beginning Saturday at midnight through Monday at 5 a.m. These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 bridge over Barrett Parkway.
Pacing the traffic will help ensure safety for work crews and drivers as workers apply pavement markings on the roadway. These activities are part of an on-going project to rehabilitate the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts, and painting of the superstructures.
There will be lane closures on SR 120 and Delk Road at their interchanges with I-75 this weekend. Weather permitting, one lane will be closed at SR 120 eastbound and westbound at the South Marietta Parkway bridge over I-75 and I-75 southbound at the Delk Road bridge beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 4:30 a.m.
For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
