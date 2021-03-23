The Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District is asking the public to weigh in on the GMCID Creative Placemaking & Signage Study at a virtual public forum Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and will present the scope and goals of the study as well as initial ideas. Virtual attendees will also be afforded the opportunity to provide input via live Mentimeter polling and through an online survey.
Participants can join the meeting at http://bit.ly/GMCIDVirtualPublicForum. The meeting ID is 974 6047 8971 and the passcode is 725837. There is also a call in option at 312-626-6799.
Participants can access the online survey via the following survey link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GMCID or visit the GMCID website https://www.gatewaymarietta.org/projects.
