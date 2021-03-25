The Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District held a virtual public forum on Wednesday and is asking residents to take a survey on the presentation.
The survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GMCID, takes 5-10 minutes and will be helpful in gathering opinions.
For those unable to attend the forum and want to watch the presentation, visit www.GatewayMarietta.org/projects.
