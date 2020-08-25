The Georgia Conservation Assistance Program is a partnership between the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, Cobb County Conservation District and Fulton County Conservation District that will fund the installation of green infrastructure practices on residential properties located in Cobb and Fulton County.
GACD and the Conservation Districts are partnering with the University of Georgia to host a free virtual workshop that will provide information on green infrastructure practices and maintenance, and outline the GCAP program and application procedure. This virtual workshop will be held on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.
Those participating in the workshop will receive extra points on their GCAP application. The GCAP application period will be open Sept. 10-30.
For more information and to register, visit www.gacd.us/gcap.
