Georgia DOT contractors will install single lane closures on SR 3/ US 19/ N.Cobb Parkway on Friday and Sunday nights as resurfacing activities continue on the roadway from SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway in Clayton County to the Bartow County line, approximately 10 miles.
Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one lane will be closed on N. Cobb Parkway northbound and southbound in the project area Friday and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following mornings. These lane closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews continue milling, inlay and resurfacing operations on the roadway.
This $6.6 million resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.
