Friday is the registration deadline for the Atlanta Regional Commission's virtual State of the Region breakfast.
The event, which will be Nov. 13 from 8 a.m to noon, will focus on the big issues of the day - the pandemic, the economy, racial equity and what is needed to be done as a region moving forward.
